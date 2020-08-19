Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $11.90 Million in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Skechers USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 933,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,927. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.13. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

