Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,330 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of BlackBerry worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 2,635,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,854. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

