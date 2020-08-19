Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 659,841 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 2.33% of Enerplus worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4,033.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,857,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,828 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 616.1% in the first quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,108,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,892 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 62.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 995,069 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 38.4% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,503,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 52.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,981,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 683,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 629,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $694.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

