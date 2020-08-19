Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 21,725 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,725 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $63,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in China Mobile during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:CHL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $44.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

