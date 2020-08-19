Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 468,475 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468,475 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

HPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,229. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -191.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

