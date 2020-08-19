Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 74,546 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,228,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74,546 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $254,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

