Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 84,984 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,984 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $118,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,628,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,261,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

