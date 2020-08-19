Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,669 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of DXC Technology worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 82.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

