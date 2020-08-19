Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,090,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 692,970 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Suncor Energy worth $186,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 87,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 557,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

SU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 3,288,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,792. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

