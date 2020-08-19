Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky Purchases 3,100 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $12,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,860.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LWAY traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,608. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

