Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $38.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.18 million and the highest is $38.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $167.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $169.91 million, with estimates ranging from $151.72 million to $188.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.