Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$24.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

