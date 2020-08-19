LINKA (LINKA) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $42,775.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $646.67 or 0.05494012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00045369 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

