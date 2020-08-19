Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $61.50 or 0.00522477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.01 billion and $3.33 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,274,944 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

