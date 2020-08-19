Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.44) and the highest is ($0.28). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 359.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($7.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.81) to ($7.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 83,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,176. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.