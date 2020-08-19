LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Reduced by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 144.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,424 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 73.4% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 807,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,898. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

