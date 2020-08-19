Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 582 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 23,320,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.