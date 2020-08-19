Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

PM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. 2,590,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

