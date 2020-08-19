Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,991,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

