Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,181,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,007,848. The stock has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

