Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $102,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

BMY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,936,127. The company has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

