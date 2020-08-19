Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $159.99. 2,602,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

