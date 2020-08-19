Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 994,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 388.3% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 538,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. 2,571,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

