Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 923 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

