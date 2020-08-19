Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $87.63. 7,920,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,236,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

