Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,812,000 after buying an additional 1,630,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,899. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.