Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 10.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,165,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $390.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,064. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.