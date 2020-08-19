LockTrip Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $102,380.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00003892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

