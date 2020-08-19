Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $141,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

LOW stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.25. 539,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.