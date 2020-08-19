LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 2.9%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.37, 6,617 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 836,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 93,397 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 657,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,164 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 84.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 168,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

