Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $360.84. The company had a trading volume of 917,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,198. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $364.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.65 and a 200-day moving average of $260.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.97.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.