LUXCoin (LUX) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $760,871.44 and $3,129.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,572,746 coins and its circulating supply is 9,565,513 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

