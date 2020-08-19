Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Tops $2.53 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Lympo has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $153,839.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00138290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.01756462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00135064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, HADAX, Kucoin, Allbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

