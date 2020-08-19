Lynne Biggar Sells 5,500 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE V traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,592. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

