Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.56

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 25031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.