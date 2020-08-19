Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MFNC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

