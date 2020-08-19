Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.6%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22, approximately 112,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,484,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

