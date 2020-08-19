Martin Marietta Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the typical volume of 677 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.89. 408,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,723. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.33. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

