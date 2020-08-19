Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.97. The stock has a market cap of $330.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

