Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. 3,020,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

