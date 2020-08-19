Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sells $150,703.40 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.90. 4,442,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,966. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $78,363,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $89,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 717,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
