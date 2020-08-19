Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sells $150,703.40 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.90. 4,442,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,966. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $78,363,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $89,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 717,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

