MediBloc [QRC20] Hits One Day Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,760.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.76 or 0.03458648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02469203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00521974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00777293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00058091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00652897 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

