Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,368. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

