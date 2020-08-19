MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Down 1.4%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.79, 14,376 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,139,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEIP. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $6,426,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,542,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $4,790,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

