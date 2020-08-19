Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 18,710 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

