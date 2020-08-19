Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 263,836 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263,836 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,804,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.