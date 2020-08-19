Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 60,447 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 467.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,999 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,454,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.7% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 156,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.