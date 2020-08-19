Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 388,411 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1,220.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,411 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,872,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,097,000.

ITB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 2,054,234 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

