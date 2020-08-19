Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 76,920 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,920 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. 1,855,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.