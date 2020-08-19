Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $61,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.70. 399,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

